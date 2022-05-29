-$0.17 EPS Expected for Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Renalytix reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renalytix by 134.6% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 415,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Renalytix by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNLX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $156.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.78. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

