-$0.11 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. 1,283,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Codexis has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $721.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

