-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GERN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.99. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

