Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $172.00

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.18. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.