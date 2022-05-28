Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $172.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.18. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

