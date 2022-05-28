Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $184.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

