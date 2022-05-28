Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $142.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

