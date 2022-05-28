Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.96.

ZM opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

