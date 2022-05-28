Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.96.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.42 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

