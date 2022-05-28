ZKSpace Price Tops $0.0518 (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. ZKSpace has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

