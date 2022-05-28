ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 4% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $3,261.41 and approximately $416.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006230 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.