Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DANOY. Societe Generale raised Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danone from €49.00 ($52.13) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danone from €54.00 ($57.45) to €56.00 ($59.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Danone from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

