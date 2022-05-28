Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

