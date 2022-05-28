Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

