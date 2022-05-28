Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACH. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.