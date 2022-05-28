Zacks Investment Research Lowers WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of WKEY stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

