Zacks Investment Research Lowers Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indaptus Therapeutics approach is based on the hypothesis which efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals. Indaptus Therapeutics, formerly known as Intec Parent Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $28.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 58,464 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

