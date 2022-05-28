Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMADY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $926.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.50 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

