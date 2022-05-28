Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

WMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.20.

WMS stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $92.28 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,721,000 after buying an additional 238,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,919,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

