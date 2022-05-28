Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 124,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $560,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 48.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,684 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

