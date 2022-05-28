Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $12,304,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 67,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

