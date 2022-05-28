Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) will announce $543.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.17 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $491.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

NYSE INVH traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. 2,108,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,047. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.