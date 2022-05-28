Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will announce $543.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.17 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $491.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

NYSE INVH traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. 2,108,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,047. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

