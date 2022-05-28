Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,635. The company has a market cap of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

