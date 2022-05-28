Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $12.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Amphenol by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 98,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.33. 3,237,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,984. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

