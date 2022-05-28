Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to announce ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($5.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.04) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Shares of ALNY opened at $127.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,174,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

