Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post $4.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.21 and the highest is $5.30. Watsco posted earnings of $3.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $14.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $16.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $18.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

WSO stock opened at $255.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.