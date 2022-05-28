Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.56 Million

Brokerages predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will report sales of $500.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.11 million. UniFirst reported sales of $464.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NYSE UNF opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.81. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $156.04 and a 1 year high of $242.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7,839.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after buying an additional 184,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,180,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,236,000 after buying an additional 85,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.