Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDHL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 230,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

