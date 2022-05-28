Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.90. Arista Networks reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,662 shares of company stock worth $89,895,090 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.