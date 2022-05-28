Zacks: Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.07. Clorox reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.21.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 224.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,725,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average of $156.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

