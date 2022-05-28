Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Snap reported sales of $982.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 65,507,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,029,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. Snap has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.