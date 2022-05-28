Zacks: Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will post sales of $390.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.92 million and the lowest is $389.63 million. National Instruments reported sales of $346.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,295. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

