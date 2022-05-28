Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 501,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

