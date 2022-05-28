Zacks: Analysts Expect Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lilium.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LILM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,779,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Lilium has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

