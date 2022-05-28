Zacks: Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,857 shares of company stock worth $562,955 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after buying an additional 1,143,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.