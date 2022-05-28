Zacks: Analysts Expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Formula One Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after acquiring an additional 196,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.42. 858,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $71.17.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

