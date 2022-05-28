Zacks: Analysts Expect Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.25). Enjoy Technology reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enjoy Technology.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on ENJY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENJY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enjoy Technology by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 223.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,647. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enjoy Technology (ENJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.