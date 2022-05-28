Zacks: Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $38.44. 889,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 43.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

