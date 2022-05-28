Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CBRL traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

