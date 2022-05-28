Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) will report $646.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.36 million to $656.40 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $472.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.58) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.20.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.47. The company had a trading volume of 274,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $131.13 and a 1-year high of $230.65.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,011 shares of company stock valued at $602,404. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 29.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

