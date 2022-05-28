Zacks: Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Announce $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.66. Accenture reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $304.15 on Wednesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

