Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to report sales of $306.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. Zscaler posted sales of $197.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,873,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $17.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.18. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

