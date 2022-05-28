Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Western New England Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%.

WNEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $10,175,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 27,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

