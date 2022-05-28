Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,371. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,129,000 after acquiring an additional 837,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.