Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.57 and the lowest is $3.90. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $3.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $14.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.87 to $19.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.40.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $15.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.36 and a 200-day moving average of $387.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.