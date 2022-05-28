Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.57 and the lowest is $3.90. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $3.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $14.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.87 to $19.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.
Shares of MLM stock traded up $15.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.36 and a 200-day moving average of $387.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
