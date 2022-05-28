Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.22 million to $69.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $25.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $208.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.71 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $222.43 million, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.16. 384,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,109. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 683.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

