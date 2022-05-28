Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.63 Million

Analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) will announce $604.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.17 million. JOYY reported sales of $643.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on YY. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

YY traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 393,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $4,926,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $38,375,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 101.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 584,794 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,232 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

