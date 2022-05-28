Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $767.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will post $767.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $761.90 million and the highest is $773.95 million. IDEX posted sales of $685.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

IEX stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.14. 397,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,755. IDEX has a twelve month low of $179.30 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.