Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to post $344.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.50 million and the highest is $364.30 million. Hilltop reported sales of $447.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Hilltop by 25.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 107.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

