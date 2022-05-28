Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $139,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

