Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

